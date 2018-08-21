NDC National Executive Committee Election set for October 20

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Committee (NEC) elections have been scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, said however, that the election for the position of Youth Organiser and his two Deputies and that of the Women Organiser and her two Deputies would be held a week earlier on Saturday, October 13.

He noted that the venues of each of the scheduled elections would be announced to the public at a later date.

Mr Asiedu Nketia made the disclosure on Monday, at a press conference in Accra, to unveil the roadmap leading to the election.

He said purchasing of nomination forms at GH¢500 would be from Thursday, August 23 to Saturday, August 25.

He noted that the filing of nomination papers would be from August 29th to September 5th; while vetting and balloting would be from September 10th to 13th.

He explained that hearing of appeal cases in aftermath of the Vetting Committee’s report would be from September 12th to 17th.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said on September 20, a notice of polls would be published throughout all the NDC’s Constituencies and Regional Offices in the country.

He said positions at the national level that were available for contest include National Chairman, three National Vice Chairpersons, General Secretary and two Deputy General Secretaries, Communications Officer and two Deputy Communications Officers, National Organiser and two Deputy Organisers.

Others are five NEC Members without portfolios and the Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

He noted that in addition to these National Officers would be the National Youth Organiser with his two deputies, and the National Women Organiser with her two deputies, would be elected at their respective conferences.

The General Secretary said in subsequent NDC Youth National Delegate Elections, an age limited would be put in place decided who qualifies to be a youth to be able to contest.

Before one would qualify to contest a NEC position, one should have being an active party member for not less than four years and should have held a position at the Constituency or held a position in government

On the filing fees, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the NEC members without portfolios, their filing fees shall be GH¢2,000.

He said all Deputy National Positions (excluding the Deputy General Secretary and National Vice Chairpersons) would attract a filling fee of GH¢2,000 respectively.

He noted that the National Youth Organiser, the National Women’s Organiser and the Zongo Caucus Coordinator attracts a filing fee of GH¢4,000 each.

He said the National Communications Officer, the National Organiser and the two Deputy General Secretary positions attract a filing fee of GH¢6,000 each.

He said the General Secretary and the three National Vice Chairpersons would attract a filing fee of GH¢8,000 each; while the National Chairman position would attract a filing fee of GH¢10,000.

He said each nominee was required to have one hundred members of the NDC endorsing their nomination.

He explained that each nominee was required to have 10 members of the party from each of the 10 regions endorsing their forms; and at the regional level no two endorsees should be from one constituency.

On the guiding principles for the conduction of campaigns, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said “The Campaign shall be conducted in a civil manner, devoid of mudslinging, political vilifications, insults, acrimony and rancour”.

He said all candidates would have equal and unrestricted access to candidates; stating that “camping of delegates is therefore, not an acceptable practice”.

At the press conference were NDC National Officers such as Madam Anita De Sosoo, National Women’s Organiser and Mr Kofi Adams, National Organiser.

Source: GNA