Sankofa delivers first gas to Ghana power producers – Vitol

The oil company, Vitol today August 20, 2018 announces that the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) has made its first gas delivery from the Sankofa field to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, Vitol says the deliveries are the beginning of what it calls “stable supplies of cost effective and environmentally friendly domestic fuel for Ghana’s power sector.”

“The estimated net cost of gas to Ghana will be less than $4.5/MMBtu, greatly reducing Ghana’s fuel costs compared to liquid fuels or imported gas,” it said.

Vitol added that the project will provide approximately 180 MMscf/d for at least 15 years, sufficient to supply half of Ghana’s power generation requirements.

“It is the only deep offshore non-associated gas development in sub-Saharan Africa entirely destined for domestic consumption and will guarantee stable, reliable, affordable gas supplies to Ghana with estimated energy cost savings of up to 40% per year for the State,” it noted.

According to Vitol, gas is flowing from two of the four deep water subsea wells and gas volumes will increase gradually as the country’s downstream gas infrastructure undergoes further commissioning.

First oil was achieved in May 2017, three months ahead of schedule. With the completion of the OCTP gas facilities, OCTP overall oil and gas production can reach up to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day once the gas and condensate production has been fully ramped up, Vitol noted.

Vitol adds further that the project benefits from the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA of the World Bank Group and UK Export Finance.

The OCTP Integrated Oil and Gas Project is made up of Eni 44.44 per cent Operator, Vitol 35.56 per cent and GNPC 20 per cent.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi