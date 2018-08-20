German SPD leader suggests aid for Turkey 

The head of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, has suggested that Berlin might consider providing assistance to Turkey in its current economic crisis.

“A situation might arise where Germany needs to help Turkey, regardless of political tensions with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” Nahles told the newspapers of the German Funke media group (Sunday).

“Turkey is a NATO partner who we cannot ignore. It is in everyone’s interest that Turkey remains economically stable and that the current turbulence involving its currency can be stemmed,” Nahles said in an interview with the media group made available before publication.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has dropped more than 35 per cent against the US dollar.

Corporate debt, inflation and a worsening relationship with the United States have only added to its woes. The two countries have slapped tariffs on each other.

Source: dpa