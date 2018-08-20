NDC has brighter chances to win Election 2020 – Nyamekye-Marfo    

The chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition Party, to win Election 2020 are brighter, says Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, a former envoy to Algeria.

He, therefore, urged supporters and members of the NDC to work hard, intensify campaign and reach out to voters at the grassroots in particular and sensitise them on the need to return the Party to power for the good of Ghanaians.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of a fund raising rally at Dumasua in the Sunyani West District, Mr Nyamekye-Marfo said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had failed Ghanaians in all areas of governance.

Organised by the newly-elected Sunyani West Constituency executives of the NDC, the rally was to seek public support towards the construction of an ultra-modern office complex for the Constituency at Odomase, estimated to cost GH¢500,000.00.

The 28-member Constituency Executive have already acquired four acres of land and raised GH¢10,000.00 for the project, comprising offices, conference hall and recreational centre, which is yet to commence.

Mr Nyamekye-Marfo expressed discomfort with some of the policies of the Government including the high taxes and import duties, which were making life unbearable for most businesses and individuals.

“It’s glaring Ghanaians are fed-up with the NPP Administration. The economy is very bad and businesses are struggling to survive,” he said.

Mr Nyamekye-Marfo said the NDC could regain power if the Party’s leadership, supporters and members demonstrated unity of purpose, identified and addressed peculiar challenges, which affected the Party in the 2016 elections.

He said petty squabbles, backbiting and internal wrangling would only divide their front and jeopardise the Party’s chances in Election 2020.

The NDC delegates in the Brong-Ahafo Region are expected to endorse Mr Nyamekye-Marfo as the substantive Regional Chairman because Mr Opoku Atuahene, the incumbent, would step down.

By the close of nominations about a month ago Mr Nyamekye Marfo was the only person who had filed to contest the position.

Source: GNA