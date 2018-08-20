FDA advises public against skin bleaching

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the public to desist from skin bleaching as the practice has effects on the skin and puts pressure on internal body organs.

Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah, Head, Cosmetics and Household Chemical Department of FDA, who gave the advice, said long-term use of cosmetics for skin lightening destroyed the integrity of the skin to protect the inner layers resulting in liver diseases, skin cancer amongst other health effects.

Mr Nkrumah was speaking at a sensitisation forum organised by the FDA for media practitioners in Tamale on bleaching pills and advertisement of alcohol.

Participants were sensitised on the mandate of the FDA, the list of approved products and the need for the media to educate the public to adhere to FDA’s regulations.

Mr Nkrumah said the effects of skin bleaching were dangerous and irreversible hence the need for the public to desist from the practice.

The use of cosmetic products and pills to lighten skin has gained currency amongst some people in the country.

Mr Nkrumah said the FDA had not approved any product or pills to be used for skin lightening.

Mr Martin Kusi, Northern Regional Director of FDA advised people to be comfortable and satisfied with their complexion and avoid skin bleaching and called on media houses to demand FDA approval letters of products before advertising them on their platforms to ensure the safety of the public.

Source: GNA