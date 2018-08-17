Tourism Authority to train chefs in informal sector

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, has hinted of plans to train chefs in the informal sector to promote local cuisine at tourist sites and hotels.

He said the initiative was also to encourage patronage of “made in Ghana” goods and support local farmers, whiles promoting local dishes.

Mr Agyeman said this at a stakeholders encounter on issues affecting the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in the Volta Region in Ho.

He lamented that the one per cent tourism levy being charged by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, on industry players to market the industry globally was not enough, inhibiting growth of the industry.

Mr Agyeman noted that people in the tourism sector in other countries were paying more to develop and market the industry and that it was high time innovative measures were made to push the agenda of selling Ghana’s tourism worldwide.

He said unfortunately, industry players especially those in the informal sector, were not complying with the directive and called for support from all to grow the sector.

Source: GNA