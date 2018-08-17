AMA launches campaign to curb air pollution in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has joined the Breathe Life Accra Campaign to curb emissions from transport, energy and waste in the metropolis.

The Breathe Life Campaign is aimed at cutting down on air pollution by taking actions in three priority areas, green spaces, waste management and health sector education.

It would also engage four critical communities in Accra, namely James Town, Agbogbloshie, Chorkor and Mamprobi, to improve sanitation and reduce contamination of water sources within the area.

The green space initiative was meant to improve air quality by replanting grass at available bare grounds, while the communities would also be encouraged to stop burning waste and raise awareness among health sector professionals.

The project was being jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the AMA to strengthen the capacities of major cities in Africa, including Accra, to campaign on issues such as; waste transportation, household energy sources and industrial pollution.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the AMA Chief Executive, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the campaign was strongly related to problems in Accra, such as air pollution, which was one of the most damaging and silent causes of non-communicable diseases and deaths.

“The situation of air pollution had largely escaped the attention of policy makers and the citizenry until it got to the point where now there are calls for a major and radical shift in the way of life of city dwellers,” he said.

He said Accra is currently regarded as the fastest growing city in West Africa and at a growth rate of 3.1 per cent per annum, while the city’s rate of provision of essential services, including healthcare, education and social services were pressed.

Mr Sowah said there was the need for the AMA to join the Breathe Life Campaign to curb the occurrences and put in measures to sustain lives and eliminate deaths.

He said the introduction of a National Air Quality Management Plan was timely to guide and provide a framework for all stakeholders in targeting actions to improve the air quality in the country.

The Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the WHO and the World Bank, and the partners in the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) for selecting Accra as one of the cities to participate in the Breathe Life initiative, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their continued support.

Mr John A. Pwamang, the Acting Executive Director of the EPA, said the implementation of the Air Quality Management Plan would help reduce harmful levels of particle pollution from vehicles, electric generating units, industrial and other sources in Accra.

“ËPA analysis estimates 440 premature deaths from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and nearly 5,000 asthma related medical visits can be avoided each year in Ghana when these air quality standards are met,” he said.

He reiterated the EPA’s role in the country’s Air Quality Management Plan that seeks to ensure the initiation of public review of Ghana’s vehicle emissions standards and air quality standards.

“The installation of two real time air quality monitors at Adabraka and the University of Ghana this year will promptly inform the public about air quality in the city,” he said.

He said deployment of air quality sensors in strategic areas and the monitors were some of the measures to reduce the Global Green House Gas emissions for the enjoyment of good health in Accra.

Source: GNA