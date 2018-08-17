Vice President leaves for Hajj

The Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

The Vice President, accompanied by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, would join thousands of Ghanaians and millions of Muslims around the world in performing this year’s Hajj.

This was announced in a News statement issued by Mr Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and fulfils one of the conditions for total submission to the will of Allah.

While on the Pilgrimage, Vice President Bawumia would use the spiritual exercise to among others pray for the people and nation of Ghana and request Allah’s blessings for Ghana

The Vice President returns home on Monday August 27.

Source: GNA