Akufo-Addo leads tributes to J.H. Mensah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday led tributes to the late Joseph Henry Mensah, when he joined hundreds of mourners at a state funeral held for at the Accra International Conference Centre.

J.H, as he was affectionately called, – a celebrated economist and astute politician, died on July 12, at the ripe age of 89.

President Akufo-Addo described him as “one of the greatest servants of the Ghanaian people”.

“Modest in his living, disdainful of material things, his passion was for the public work, the public good, the price interest res publica, the public matter.”

He recalled his association with the late J.H. Mensah as a young lawyer in the Second Republic, when he defended him in court on a charge of sedition against the military government in 1975 – a charge he was eventually acquitted and freed.

After that episode, the President said J.H. Mensah became his mentor, adding, “I enjoyed his company enormously, the brilliant intellect, the impish sense of humour, the urbane, civilized personality, and, above all, the deep love of the Ghanaian people and their history, and the dogged faith in their capacity to build a progressive civilization, the equal of any on the face of the planet.”

He applauded his profound attachment to democratic values and his concept of development in freedom, which he said helped to confirm his (President) conviction that with strong democratic institutions, Ghana’s rapid development was possible.

President Akufo-Addo noted that whilst J.H. Mensah’s political career was chequered – one of the most edifying was the great verve and panache with which he led the Minority in the Second Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He spoke of how with his adept, combative, eloquence, resilience, and an unshakable love of the Parliamentary institution, J.H “set a standard of engagement as a minority leader that will be difficult to replicate”.

“It was a pleasure and privilege to have been part of the small band of 61 NPP Members of Parliament, who acknowledged him as our undisputed leader.”

He also eulogised him for the role he played as Senior Minister and the invaluable contribution he brought to bear on the Kufuor Administration.

He said President Kufuor and members of his cabinet benefitted immensely from his experience, far-sightedness, visionary and intellectual leadership which helped to address difficult matters at that time.

The President made reference to J.H. Mensah’s thoughtful observation a decade ago where he pointed out the need to improve the infrastructure of Ghana’s schools, which laid dormant for nearly half of the year,

Again, he had suggested the double-track school system, which the country was about to experience, and he said “that was the measure of the man – insightful and perceptive.”

President Akufo-Addo prayed that he found eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty.

“God bless, most marvellous of men and thank you for everything.”

Among the tall list of dignitaries were the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, and the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay.

Others were the Service Chiefs, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament (MPs), leadership of the political parties, the judiciary, the diplomatic corps, traditional and religious leaders.

The Late J.H Mensah, received full state burial. He was buried at the new military cemetery in Burma camp, with bugles sounding and canons booming at the background.

