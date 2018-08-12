Chiefs must commit themselves to development aspirations of people – Togbe Afede 

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State said, chiefs must be committed to the development aspirations of their people.

He said development was a long and never-ending journey and that given the limited resources, chiefs needed to be in constant dialogue and collaboration with other actors in the development process in other to take traditional leadership to a new level.

Togbe Afede XIV said this at the launch of the 2018 TE ZA Festival and the 15th anniversary celebration of his installment as the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in Accra.

The essence of the anniversary was to take stock and plan for the task ahead; reaffirm his commitment to serving the best interests of the people; and give thanks to God and all who have supported him, and ask for their continuous support.

The celebration saw the launch of a book titled: “Unveiling the Volta Region of Ghana” which covered all of Volta, from the north to the south.

It also saw the launch of the Ghana Medical Aid Fund, which seeks to help meet at least part of the needs of the unfortunate people suffering from various strange ailments making appeals to the public for help.

He said work on the book begun back in 2016, and long before the announcement of the intention to divide the Volta Region into two and that this demonstrated the commitment of Asogli chiefs to a united Volta Region.

Togbe Afede XIV, who is the President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC) revealed his intentions to work towards the resolution of the major outstanding chieftaincy conflicts that were threatening the peace and unity of the country, and work towards promoting understanding among various ethnic groups.

He said peace and stability had been the magnets that attracted and continued to attract investors to Ghana and that between peace and anarchy, there was no choice, adding, there cannot be development without peace.

Togbe Afede XIV explained that his dedication over the next five years would be directed to a fight, and battle against poverty, deprivation and suffering and seek the support of all to bring development to the country.

He said the desire to help strengthen the peace and unity of Ghana was the reason why the people of Asogli embarked on fraternal visits to many other traditional areas in the country.

The Agbogbomefia said, the theme for this year’s TE ZA “Uniting for the Cause of Asogli, Volta Region and Ghana” captured the Asogli State objective to contribute their quota towards uniting the people of the Volta Region and Ghana for the cause of development for the next five years.

He said, on October 4, 2003, when he was installed as the Agbogbomefia, he expressed his belief that his installation was to mark a new beginning for all of Asogli State and pledged to commit himself to the best interests of his people.

This pledge he said was in recognition of the desire among the people for development, that creates jobs, enhances living standards, brings happiness, and emphasised that all citizens have a role to play in the unfolding history of Asogli.

He said foundations were put in place to inform and mobilise the people of the State to attract investment into the Volta Region and counted the development of a website for the Asogli State, and two publications, the “Ho Tourist and Business Guide 2009” and “The Volta Region, A Guide to Tourists and Investors”.

“The 560MW Sunon Asogli power, which is 15 per cent of Ghana’s power generation capacity and Africa World Airlines which will be expanding over the next one year was to realise its mission to make Accra the hub of aviation in West Africa.

“Volta Region Development Agency, which has promoted a promising friendship between the Volta Region and the Ningxia Autonomous Province of China, the Asogli Education Fund, which supported over 2,000 people across since its establishment in 2005, the Philip Akpo Memorial Roman Catholic Junior High School at Ho is built to honour the memory of my twin brother.”

Togbe Afede XIV who is also Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre Accra, revealed how the centre integrated Ghanaian businesses into the worldwide alliance of World Trade Centres and expanded international trade flows and investment to Ghana in order to enhance Ghana’s economic growth and prosperity.

“Our vision is ultimately an African vision. That is why I have led important visits to Togo, Uganda, Liberia and more recently, Zimbabwe.”

He outlined some major developments he was pursuing such as a 50MW Ada wind power project, in collaboration with Shenzhen Energy Group, owners of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, the 700MW to 2,000MW coal-fired power project, in collaboration with Shenzhen Energy Group.

“Volta Fertilizer Company Ltd, to be sited in Juapong, Ghana Aviation Academy in Ho which will train pilots at the new Ho Airport and the Phobia Academy, the first modern soccer academy in Accra”.

“There are many other initiatives in energy, manufacturing, mining, telecommunications and financial technology,” and count on government’s facilitating role.

Togbe Afede XIV thanked Nana Soglo Alloh, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, the TE ZA Planning Committee, led by General Martin Ahiaglo, Corporate bodies and Traditional Authorities and Religious bodies for their continuing support.

He extended invitations to all to join the Asogli State in the celebration of the TE ZA over the period of August 25 to September 16 with the Grand Durbar on September 15, 2018

Togbe Afede XIV was installed as the Agbogbomofia of the Asogli State on October 4, 2003, after nine days of confinement and succeeded the late Togbe Afede Asor II.

Source: GNA