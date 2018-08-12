62 vetted to contest Eastern Region NDC election 

Sixty-two ( 62) candidates have been vetted to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional executive elections.

A total of 68 people initially picked forms to contest for the over 15 positions however, only 62 were able to file as at the close of nominations and had been vetted to contest for positions at the up- coming regional delegates congress of the party.

In the chairmanship race, four candidates including; the incumbent regional chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Basil Ahiable , Alhaji Sumaila Mahama and John Owusu Amankra are contesting.

The incumbent secretary, Mark-Oliver Kevor face strong competition from Baba Jamal Konneh, the Regional Communication Director, while the position of Deputy Secretary position is being contested by Sawodji Kwame Stephen and Cudjoe Adukpo.

Ms Shirley Naana Osei-Ampem , the 2016 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Lower West Akim Constituency is contesting Evelyn Korang the incumbent Women’s Organiser for her position, while the former District Chief Executive of Akyemansa District, Tom Budu Kenneth is contesting with Hackman Kabore for the position of Regional Organiser.

The vice chairman position is being contested by nine people, while the deputy organiser have four candidates.

Five candidates are contesting for the treasurer position, while four candidates are contesting for the deputy treasurer position.

The communication and deputy communication positions have three and five candidates contesting respectively and the deputy women’s organizer position have four candidates contesting.

The youth organizer position have three people contesting and seven others contesting for the deputy youth organiser and six candidates are vying for the zongo caucus position.

Source: GNA