Ghana won’t return to IMF after current programme – President 

Government is working hard to build a strong and resilient economy to avoid returning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial bailout after the exit of the current programme by the end of the year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who made the announcement, said his government was doing everything possible to successfully wean the country off the IMF and run the economy independently of the Bretton Woods institutions.

He was speaking at the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi at a thanksgiving mass held in his honour as part of his five-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The President is in the region to cut sod for the commencement of various projects, inspect on-going ones and engage the people to know their felt needs to aid government in its development agenda.

He said he owed Ghanaians a duty to learn at first hand their problems and had resolved to visit all the ten regions each year.

He noted that government was pursuing policies that would guarantee inclusive and coherent society for a peaceful and stable country and called on everybody including the church to play their roles to build a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye, Metropolitan Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, said Ghana could be a secured and stable country if people learned to accommodate opposing views and accepted the wisdom in them.

Ghana, he said, would even be more peaceful if the people eschewed corruption, vindictiveness, depletion of natural resources and showed love to one another.

“The media must denounce and stop people from making derogatory and unsavoury comments about others on their platforms.”

Most Rev. Anokye underscored the need for Ghanaians to be law abiding, disciplined, united and refused things that were too cheap, beautiful and nice.

He counselled the President to avoid cheap policies and infrastructure and aim at projects that would last 50 years and beyond.

Source: GNA