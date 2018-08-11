Muslim women charged to inculcate peaceful virtues in children

Deputy Upper West Regional Minister Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku has urged Muslim women to nurture peace in their families in a bid to help create a harmonious Ghanaian society.

Families play important roles in national peace agenda which the Deputy Minister said was therefore imperative such peace loving relations translated into a tranquil society to fuel growth and development.

Speaking during the 39th National Annual Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Conference (Lajna Imaillah) in Wa, Mr Issahaku charged Muslim women to inculcate in their children the virtues of peace and love.

The conference brought together Ahmadiyyah Muslim women from all over the country to deliberate on the theme: “Creating a Peaceful Society: the Role of the Muslim Woman”.

The women were advised to help train their children to love one another and respect for the elderly, intrinsic Ghanaian values that had been neglected over the years.

He said Muslim women were placed in a unique opportunity to model future leaders in accordance with tenets of the Islamic religion and should not relent in that effort.

Mrs Christine Bombanye Amadu, the Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), noted it was a female that imbibed the principles of faith in the society and so a woman’s actions and inactions could have a great influence on the kind of children being brought up into society.

The task for peace building and propagation of peaceful messages in various communities, she therefore noted, were squarely placed on women who ought to take up the challenge and ensure peace in the wake of global unrest.

“We need to go beyond prayers and supplications and therefore take practical steps to prevent conflicts in our societies at all times”, she said.

Wa Diocesan President of Christians Mothers Association Madam Mariana Belane described women as persons with “motherly instincts” which position them as unique in the upbringing of children who are peacemakers.

“So when you fail your role as mothers, you produce dysfunctional children in society who will be at war with themselves and others”, she said, and urged them to instill the virtues of forgiveness and love in children to grow and cherish peace.

“When Children are brought up in peaceful homes, they grow up to cherish peace and become peace makers”, she added.

Hajia Bushirata Umar, the Upper West Regional President of the Ahmadiyyah Muslim Women Association, noted that the gathering portrayed women and girls in the Ahmadiyyah community as shining examples of Islamic the teachings – understanding the true meaning of freedom which established the honour and dignity of Muslim women.

She objected to claims by some critics of Islam that the religion advocated harsh and cruel treatment of women and relegated females to the background.

Source: GNA