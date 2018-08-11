MTN mobile money service ranked high in Upper West

Mobile Money vendors in Upper West have urged other telecoms to explore innovative methods of improving their mobile money services to match MTN’s whose services have been rated as dependable, prompt and superior.

The vendors said due to the superior quality services MTN rendered many customers were shifting their grounds and rushing to make deposits and receive cash on daily basis with merchants of Ghana’s top telecom.

A survey conducted by Ghana News Agency in the Upper West regional capital, Wa, showed that several customers who make daily deposits and cash receipts projected MTN to be the most reliable mobile banking network.

The Agency carried out the survey in the first week of August on three leading telecos rendering mobile money services to customers countrywide. They include: Vodafone, Airtel/Tigo and MTN.

A mobile money vendor, Mr Angbanyaa Clifford, operating around Wa STC Bus Station told the GNA that within a day, he could record 60 clients for MTN mobile money and 15 for Vodafone Cash.

However, it could take a week or more without receiving any client for Airtel/Tigo. Clifford attributed high patronage for MTN mobile money to easy access, popularity and wider network coverage.

Another merchant, Madam Mariyam Seidu, in the Wa Central Market said she was only dealing with MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash due to convenience and demand.

She records at least 50 MTN customers and five Vodafone cash clients within a day and said: “MTN Mobile Money came into the system before Vodafone cash and its transaction can be done in the bank whilst Vodafone cash cannot do that”.

A merchant at Wa old traffic light area, Mr Nurideen Mohammed said he was dealing only with MTN and Vodafone because others were under performing.

He said he received at least 20 clients for MTN mobile money in a day and a maximum of seven for Vodafone Cash.

“MTN is very common and can be accessed at any place but with Vodafone and the others it will take you more time to get a merchant,” he added.

The merchants also said the more one withdrew mobile money from MTN wallet, the lower the charges as compared to Vodafone and Airtel/Tigo.

Source: GNA