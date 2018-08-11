Assembly to get tough on student loitering – North Dayi DCE

Mr Edmund Attah Kudjoh, District Chief Executive of North Dayi has said the Assembly was updating its by-laws to help ensure students had more study time by minimising loitering at night.

He said Vakpo Secondary School in the District scored 1st position in the Region in the 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations after a decade long slumped, and that there was the need to reign in the gains fully.

Mr Kudjoh was addressing the District’s 2018 Town hall meeting held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Anfoega Adame under the auspices of the Ministry of Information.

“The Assembly in consultation with the Traditional authorities and other relevant stakeholders will pass a by law to deter students from loitering around in their respective communities late in the evening. This is to ensure that they spend quality time studying instead of loitering around”, he stated.

The DCE said more teachers had been recruited, whiles further interventions such as specialised pre-exam tests were being supported by the Assembly to level up academic performances in the District.

He said eleven different projects comprising; classroom, dormitory and administration blocks were at various stages of completion in schools within the District, and that the Assembly was working tirelessly to get them ready for use.

Mr Kudjoh said the Assembly would ensure full implementation of Government’s flagship programmes, and announced the establishment of offices of the National Commission for Civic Education, Non Formal Education, Centre for National Culture, and the National Board of Small Scale Industries in the District.

The meeting was attended by chiefs and opinion leaders, Assembly members, Departmental heads, Persons living with disabilities (PWDs), as well as Miss Joycelyn Tetteh, Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency.

About 70 PWDs, received various supports through the Disability Common Fund.

Source: GNA