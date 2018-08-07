Minister urges MDCEs to develop cordial working relationships

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has advised newly-appointed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), to develop cordial working relationships with all stakeholders to speed up the development process in their areas.

They must also be objective in decision making and try to avoid partisan considerations in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Osei Mensah made the call when he swore into office eleven MDCEs nominated by the President and have also received confirmation by their respective District Assemblies to head the newly-created Districts in the Region.

They are Madam Gloria Temmah Gambrah, Oforikrom, Fred Owusu Obeng, Kwadaso, Akwanuasah Gyimah, Asokwa, Dr John Osei Bobie, Suame and Kwadjo Ansah-Sem, Juaben.

The rest are Patrick Adusei, Ahafo Ano South West, Nii Lartey Ollenu, Amansie South, Rebecca Yeboah, Atwima-Nwabiagya North, Maurice Jones Wooded, Akrofuom, Andrew Adu Boahene, Adansi Asokwa and Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East.

Two new districts, Afigya-Kwabre South and Kwadaso, however failed to confirm their DCEs.

Mr. Osei Mensah said the MDCEs had come at a time when the people were yearning for development projects to improve their living conditions.

He said it was their responsibility to work hard and bring all the people on board to design and implement strategies that would enhance the socio-economic development goals of their districts and the Region as a whole.

“You should work to improve security, increase revenue generation, make judicious use of public funds, submit timely reports and documents required, while ensuring strict monitoring and supervision of various government flagship social intervention programmes, which sought to improve the living conditions of the people in their respective districts.

