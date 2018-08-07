Dormaahene rewards players and technical team of Aduana Stars

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and the owner and bankroller of Aduana Stars FC, has given a sum of $25,000 bonus package to the players and technical team of the club.

The “Ogyaa Boys” who are the sole representatives of Ghana in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup have accumulated four points from four matches so far, having lost to ASEC Mimosas and AS Vita Club, while recording a win and a draw against As Vita and Raja Casablanca respectively.

In a meeting with the team on Monday at Abranpadease Palace, Dormaahene expressed his gratitude to the players for the remarkable exploits in their campaign so far and encouraged them to give their best in the remaining two matches.

“I’m proud of your performance and I have absolute trust in you and you should be strong and do well in the remaining two matches,” the Dormaahene said.

Yahaya Mohammed, captain of the team together with Paul Aidoo, Emmanuel Akuoko, Joseph Addo and Elvis Opoku, expressed gratitude to the Dormaahene for the kind gesture as the package would give them some financial respite.

“We, the playing body, are very happy for this. We are surprised by this and Nana has shown how committed he is to the team. There are no football activities in Ghana and so, we are relieved by this gesture,” Mohammed said.

Aduana Stars would host ASEC Mimosa on August 19, as they look to avenge their 1-0 in Abidjan in the first game.

They would wrap up their matches in the group on August 28, when they travel to Morocco to face Raja Casablanca.

Source: GNA