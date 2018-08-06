Home / General News / Akufo-Addo fires Energy Minister Agyarko

Akufo-Addo fires Energy Minister Agyarko

8 hours ago General News, Lead Story Leave a comment

Boakye-Agyarko – Minister of Energy

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has fired the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, a letter from the presidency dated August 6, 2018 says.

According to the letter the President has instructed the sacked Minister to hand over to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter John Amewu, who will act temporarily until a substantive decision is made.

The Energy Minister has been at the centre of a controversial energy deal – known as AMERI deal.

The deal which was originally signed by the National Democratic Congress government was bitterly criticised by the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) now in government, which revised it this year. But the new deal signed by the NPP drew questions from the public compelling the president to backtrack after signing the deal, claiming he was misled.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

