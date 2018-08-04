Upper West NHIA wants 3.5% increase in insurance levy

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Upper West Region has proposed a 3.5 per cent increase in the National Health Insurance Levy.

This, it said, would help to strengthen the financial position of the scheme for quality health delivery.

The government has pegged the levy at 2.5 per cent.

Mr Abass Suleymana, the Regional NHIA Director, told the Ghana News Agency that an upward adjustment would guarantee financial sustainability of the scheme.

The scheme is currently struggling with delays in reimbursement of service providers due to huge volumes and values of claim, inadequate resources and logistics.

There is also the added problem of high cost of medicines.

Mr. Suleymana said in spite of the challenges, the NHIA would ensure efficient operation through the introduction of innovative measures.

It was in line with this the Authority was exploring additional funding streams, alongside the digitization of membership registrations and renewals as well as nationwide rollout of e-claim.

They were also strengthening quality assurance and financial auditing for improved accountability and the review of the current law to allow for stiffer sanctions to reduce fraud and abuse.

Source: GNA