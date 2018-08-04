Ghana requires huge investment to achieve SDG-6 – CWSA

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) says the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities required huge investments to aid its optimal performance for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal Six.

The Agency also sought to redefine its Public Private Partnership (PPP) concept to involve private sector companies which were willing to have equity or share in investments to participate in rural water management.

These were contained in a communique issued by the CWSA after its 2018 Review Conference held at Ejisu near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The four-day conference attended by participants drawn from all the ten regions, was aimed at reviewing the implementation of recommended reforms at its 2017 conference.

The theme for the conference was, “One Year of Implementing CWSA Reforms: Achievements, Challenges, Lessons and Actions to Consolidate the Gains”.

According to the communiqué, read by the Chief Executive of CWSA, Mr. Walanyo Kwadwo Siaby, the Agency would take steps to enhance the human capacity of staff, establish a new organizational culture, increase innovation and technology to support the transformation required in the sector.

It said the Agency had adopted a new strategy and developed a strategic investment plan spanning 2018 to 2019 to guide the implementation of the reforms.

It would further adopt scientific benchmarks to assess the performance of water systems under the reforms.

The communiqué also assured that the CWSA would not relent on its efforts in ensuring that WASH facilities were sustainably managed to deliver safe water, water-related sanitation and hygiene services in small towns and rural communities with the support of all stakeholders.

Nana Amoako, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, applauded the Agency for the bold step to undertake reforms to improve on service delivery.

He said the Agency was on the right track and advocated a broader engagement of all key stakeholders as an essential service provider.

Source: GNA