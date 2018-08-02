We will uphold and protect the human rights of all citizen – Superintendent Hukporti

Junior Police Command Course 9 ended with the course’s valedictorian, Superintendent Doris Hukporti, assuring the IGP and the entire Ghanaian citizenry that, officers will uphold and protect the human rights of all citizens and also engage the community to fight crime.

“Junior Command Course 9, would like to assure the Police Administration of our preparedness to lift our performance level and make a change in our jurisdictions”, Superintendent Hukporti added.

In her valediction message, she on behalf of her colleges, thanked the Inspector General of Police and the Police Administration for the opportunity offered them to build their capacity in Policing Management.

The Commissioner of Police (COP) Charles Tokor Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba, has commended Police Junior Command Course successfully completing course to build their capacity in Police management.

COP Tokor made the commendation at the closing ceremony of a five-week capacity building course the college organised for 38 Senior Police Officers made up of Superintendents drawn from various District, Units and the Headquarters who formed the 9th Junior Officers.

The course has been designed by the Ghana Police Administration to build the capacity of officers with modern Police Operation strategies, Operational Investigations, Managing, Crime prevention strategies, Operational Planning, Police Transformation Agenda, Child Friendly Policing, Cyber Crime and its counter measures, Managing the Media, Leadership and Managing People.

According to COP Tokor urged them to judiciously make good use of the tuition they have received to have positive impact on the entering people of the country.

Later the graduates donated a Desktop Computer with accessories to the college to support academic works.

Source: GNA