Agriculture company introduces new chemical to combat armyworm 

Regional Marketing Group (RMG) Ghana Limited, a leading company in the nation’s agriculture industry has introduced a new chemical known as “Belt Expert 480SC” to help farmers fight the menace of Fall Armyworm”.

The introduction of the chemical forms part of a campaign dubbed “Kick Fall Armyworm Out” – a type of a Nationwide Spraying Campaign by RMG Ghana to augment efforts by government to control the pest.

The campaign is targeting maize producing districts across six regions – Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and Eastern.

Mr Dela Nyako, the Marketing Manager of RMG, said this during a demonstration field trip around Sakai in the Sissala East Municipal.

The demonstration exercise is to help create awareness among farmers to control the effects of fall armyworm in order to guarantee sustainable production towards food security.

The Kick Out Fall Armyworm campaign has already started in Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

The fall armyworm is an insect which keeps building resistance to chemicals used in controlling it, which has prompted experts to introduce the ‘Belt Expert 480SC’ manufactured by Bayer CropScience for it effective control.

Mr Martin Nartey, RMG Business Development Manager, speaking on the unique characteristics of Belt Expert 480SC described the chemical as a fast-acting and long-lasting solution for the control of various chewing (lepidopteran) pests and sucking pests on maize, vegetables, and other crops.

He said the chemical was ‘soft’ on most beneficial species and pollinators and demonstrated good stability to UV radiation as well as provided a longer residual effect.

Mr Nartey said there were currently no cross-resistance to “Belt Expert 480SC” within insect populations known to be resistant to other insecticide activity groups.

The RMG Ghana offers products to from research and development intensive manufacturers based on the belief that the most appropriate way to ensure food security for the growing population in Ghana and create wealth for farmers was to improve productivity.

“The best way to achieve this is to ensure we make available to them the best and the most advanced technology for irrigation, quality crop protection products (CPP’s), fertilizer and seeds for agriculture production”, he said.

Mr Nartey said a farmer would be required to pay not more than GH¢50.00 for the spraying of one hectare (2.5 acres) and urged farmers to always seek to use the right products to achieve the right results.

Mr Peter Ampofo, the Country Director of Bayer CropScience, manufacturers of “Belt Expert 480SC,” who said Bayer solutions have been tried and tested, added the products were being used in Ghana as well as other Africa countries and Europe and America.

He advised farmers to adhere to basic instructions during spraying in order to avoid any accumulated effect in future.

Mr Buduon Basuglo Iddrisu, a farmer who owns 160 acres of maize, said he was happy RMG Ghana and Bayer CropScience has come out with a reliable product to help fight the fall armyworm.

He was also happy the company has made a drone technology available to assist in spraying large acres of crops at a faster rate.

