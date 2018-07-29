45 file to contest NDC regional positions in Brong-Ahafo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Brong-Ahafo is ready to vet 45 aspirants who at the close of nominations on Tuesday, July 24 had successfully submitted their forms to contest for the different positions of the Party in the region.

Mr Kwame Aning Frimpong, the Chair of the Regional Election Committee disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Sunyani, saying the vetting which seeks to ascertain the eligibility of each candidate is slated for Thursday to Sunday, August 02 to 05, 2018.

Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister and also Ghana`s Ambassador to Algeria during ex- President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is going unopposed as the Regional Chairman.

The Vice-Chairmanship position is a contested among three personalities – Mr. Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, aka Thunder, the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser and also the Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonder Football Club and Messrs Ibrahim Gariba and Nasiru Yusuf, leading members of the Party in the region.

Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, the incumbent Regional Secretary is retaining his position unopposed, but Mr Mohammed Seidu, popularly called ‘Maha’, the current Regional Organiser is being challenged by two others, Messrs Akwasi Lampo and Prince Opoku Mensah.

The other positions are; Deputy Organiser three, Treasurer, two, Deputy Treasurer two, Communication Officer, three, Deputy Communication Officer, two, Youth Organiser four, Deputy Youth Organiser, eight and Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Baba Awudu Gausu, a former Regional Organiser, unopposed.

Source: GNA