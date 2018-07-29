Ghana wins 43 medals in Africa Armwrestling Championship 

Ghana’s tagline in the ongoing 9th Africa Armwrestling Championship, ‘Host and Win’ seem to be on course as the national armwrestling team, Golden Arms bagged 43 medals in the left arm battle in the championship.

The national team, Golden Arms, won a total of 16 gold medals, 15 silver medals as well as 12 bronze medals in 25 different weight categories to enable them lead the medal table after day one.

A total of six countries namely; Nigeria, Egypt, Togo, Mali, Cameroon and host nation Ghana, participated in the two-day event which begun on Friday, July 27, 2018.

After day, Elliot Lamptey from Ghana won the Youth 60kg left followed by Evans Amudu and Rashid Dodoo both from Ghana.

In the Youth 70kg left, Isaac Nii Amugi, from Ghana won the category followed by Moses Zuta and Enoch Tetteh both from Ghana.

Nigeria’s Samuel Nmeka defeated Ghana’s Prince Affum to win the Youth 80kg while Youth 90kg was won by Ghanaian trio, Aziz Wahab, Melvin Otoo and David Quarco.

The women’s -65kg was won by another Ghanaian trio Grace Commey, Sarah Laryea and Jennifer Amudu while the +65kg also had Jasmine Kadiri and Mary Aryeetey both from Ghana taking gold and silver respectively.

In the -55kg of the disabled sitting, Isaac obeng from Ghana defeated his fellow countryman, Frederick Asafo-Adjei while Youssif Nasr from Egypt won the 75kg disabled sitting. He defeated Ghana’s Harrison Dzanku while Issah Aliu also won bronze.

Haruna Tahiru made it to the gold podium after winning the +75kg with Lartey Patrick from Ghana winning silver. In the women’s category of the -65kg, Vida Antwi and Ruth Adade won the gold and silver medal respectively.

Another Ghanaian trio, Desmond Osei, Richard Siaw and Frank Quarshie were winners in senior 60kg while Wisdom Abromekyi and Adjetey Sowah also won the senior 65kg category. Paul Asare from Ghana won bronze in the senior 70kg category.

Nii Darko Dodoo from Ghana took gold in the senior 75kg while Michael Amoani also from Ghana won silver with Mario Dimake from Togo wining bronze. Dramen Kante from Mali took gold in 80kg category.

Yacouba Barro from Mali won the 85kg followed by his fellow countryman, Diawara Bakaye with Ghana’s Emmanuel Kunyah winning bronze. Ghana’s captain, Edward Asamoah won gold in the senior 90kg followed by Godspower Ikpide from Nigeria and Ousman N’bamba from Togo.

In the senior 100kg Yacouba Konte from Mali defeated Nigeria’s Oscar Uchechukwu with Ghana’s Derrick Kwakye taking bronze while Adolphus Adusu from Ghana won gold in the 110kg followed by Mide Sambieni.

Secretary General of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), Julian Boumsong from Cameroon broke the nine year record of Chiek Diallo from Cameroon in the +110kg with Ghana’s Tahiru Haruna wining bronze in the category.

The senior women’s 70kg had Ghanaian trio led by bodybuilder, Bambie Bamfo winning gold followed by Victoria Zatey and Diana Larbi while another Ghanaian trio Florence Mensah, Mary Aryeetey and Anita Doku won the senior women +80kg.

Alberta Ampomah from Ghana successfully defended her title in the senior women 80kg after beating her opponent from Nigeria, Sandra Ndukwu with Grace Mintah also from Ghana winning wining bronze.

A Nigerian duo, Ogenna Nmezu and Samuel Jackson took gold and silver in the master 100kg while Raphael Ubar from Nigeria also won the master +100kg with Zein Elhawary from Egypt winning silver.

The right arm competition of the championship comes-off on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: GNA