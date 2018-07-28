We are bringing home three points – Kenichi

Kenichi Yatsuhashi, head coach of Aduana Stars, has said, his team is bent on changing their poor away record in Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions, with a win against AS Vita Club of Congo, on Sunday.

He said, the win would not come on a silver platter as AS Vita, lost the first leg played in Dormaa last Sunday adding that their opponents would put up a better fight in the game.

The Japanese American coach who spoke to the GNA Sports in an interview after his team’s final training in Ghana before departing for Congo for their fixture against AS Vita, said his lads were well prepared for the test in Congo.

He said, his team had a bit of luck on their side in the first leg of the tie, which they won 2:1 against AS Vita in Dormaa and they had to play a better game in Congo to survive, since luck would no longer be on their side.

Coach Kenichi said every player selected for the game, would have to give 100 percent performance, because their opponents were very strong and would approach the game with high intensity.

He said, there were a lot of areas Aduana Stars had to improve upon, but given the short time they had to prepare before the game, they could not complete the entire process.

Coach Kenichi said both teams had fifty-fifty chance of winning, but his side would do its best to achieve their target of securing the three points.

The CAF Confederations Cup game away to Congolese side AS Vita Club would be Kenichi’s second in charge of the 2017 Ghana Premier League Champions, after he won his first game by two goals to one, against the same side last Sunday in Dormaa.

The game in Congo would be Aduana’s fourth game of the CAF Confederations Cup group stages, and they have managed to win one, lost one and drew one so far.

Source: GNA