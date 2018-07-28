Volta Regional Police Command begins engagement on brutalities

The police in Volta Region has started public engagements on measures to curb brutalities by personnel of the Service against civilians.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Tuffuor, the Regional Police Commander asked the public not give up on the police on account of a few unprofessional officers and support the Service to ensure order in society.

DCOP Tuffuor, who was addressing some traders and drivers at the Ho central market, restated the commitment of the police to ensure a crime free society to enable the citizenry to go about their activities without fear.

He said steps were being taken by the Police Administration to halt acts of police brutalities and called on the public to report such acts to the Service for action.

DCOP Tuffuor advised drivers to report suspicious activities of passengers and peoples who wander at the stations to help stem criminal activities.

The public engagements will be extended to churches, mosques and some public places, including markets.

Source: GNA