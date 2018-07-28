Ghanaians bid Amissah-Arthur farewell

A well-attended funeral church service was held on Friday for the departed former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The funeral service, which was conducted by Reverend Titus Awotwi-Pratt, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, had both the main auditorium and the foyer of the AICC filled to capacity, as well as the overflow.

Rev Awotwi-Pratt in his message called on politicians to pursue politics devoid of greed and looting of national resources.

He urged policy makers to harness the nation’s resources for its socio-economic development for the benefit of the people.

He urged the bereaved family to take comfort in the good Lord.

After the funeral service, the late Amissah-Arthur’s mortal remains was carried on a gun-carriage and paraded through some principle streets of Accra and finally laid to rest at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

Dignitaries at the service include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

Others were, former Presidents: Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor and Mr John Dramani Mahama.

The Government in honour of the late former Vice President announced the renaming of the Moree Senior High School as Amissah-Arthur Senior High School.

The late Amissah-Arthur was born on April 29, 1951 in Cape Coast to Jabesh Richmond Poorer Amissah-Arthur of blessed memory and Madam Effie Amissah-Arthur of the Anona ebusua of Cape Coast.

He started his education at the Queen Elizabeth Day Nursery and then went on to the Cape Coast Methodist ‘B’ Primary School and Akim Oda Methodist School.

He entered Mfantsipim School in 1964 for his second cycle education, and proceeded to the University of Ghana, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1974.

He was granted a University of Ghana post-graduate scholarship in 1975 and returned to Legon as a graduate student, earning a Master of Science degree in Economics in 1976.

The late former Vice President served in various capacities in the public service and as Vice President of Ghana from August 6, 2012 to January 7, 2017, during which time he focused on developing a systematic approach to creating a viable national economy through a nationalistic economic policy and progressive social agenda.

The late Amissah-Arthur, who died on June 29, 2018, was survived by his wife Matilda, two children, Kwesi and Araba, and three grandchildren.

Source: GNA