FIFA, CAF Liaison team refutes allegation of internal wranglings

The Liaison Team mandated by the Federation of International Football Association and Confederation of Africa Football (FIFA/CAF), to supervise the participation of Ghana in international competitions, has refuted claims in the media that, there is an internal wrangling over the choice of a physician for the national U-20 men’s team, the Black Satellites.

According to the FIFA/CAF Liason Team, there was no iota of truth in what they described as ‘negative news’ being peddled in the media circles.

The statement said, Dr. Adams Baba is the official team physician assigned to the Black Satellite, but has delegated his duties to Dr.Prince Bambo, who is the Physician assigned to the Local Black Stars.

The statement signed by the FIFA/CAF Liason team, Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng said, “we wish to place on record that no such confusion has ever existed in the team. Please take note that, the two medical doctors involved in this matter i.e Dr. Adams Baba and Dr. Prince Bambo enjoy a good working relationship, both in the football industry and their normal professional activities.

“They were therefore surprised to hear such negative news being circulated especially on many media outlets,” it stated.

It entreated the general public to disregard the unfortunate story linked to both doctors as well as the Black Satellites.

Meanwhile, the Liaison team has made significant strides in restoring back football in the country having facilitated the Black Princesses participation in this year’s Women’s U- 20 World Cup as well as Aduana’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: GNA