Muntari wants to end his career in GPL

Sulley Ali Muntari, former Internazionale Milan midfielder, has said, he plans to retire in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), with giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as the possible destinations.

The ex-Black Stars central midfielder, who has confessed his wish to play for the stars again, said he would love to play for his childhood club Kotoko, having lived in Kumasi all his life, as Kotoko once tried to sign him when he was in the juvenile league.

Muntari in an interview with the GNA Sports, said retiring with a local club in Ghana, after his youthful and energetic trade abroad would not be a bad idea.

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when i was a young player in Kumasi. I would love to retire with them, but i would not rule out Hearts, RTU, King Fiasal or Liberty Professionals,” he stated.

The player who is without a club at the moment, has been sighted training with Accra Hearts of Oak and featured in of their friendly matches.

