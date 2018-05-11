Blay picks nomination form to contest NPP chairmanship position

Mr Freddie Blay, Acting chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday picked nomination forms to contest the National Chairman position of the party.

The party on May 3, 2018 opened nominations for national positions and Mr Blay is seeking to substantively hold the national Chairman position having acted in that capacity since October 2015 when the party’s then chairman, Paul Afoko, was suspended indefinitely.

Accompanied by scores of cheering supporters clad in party paraphernalia embossed with his image, Mr Blay arrived at the NPP’s National headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, picked his nomination forms, and later addressed the supporters, pledging to ensure, when given the mantle, the party would be retained power the 2020 election.

He called on delegates who would be attending the party’s National Annual Delegates’ Congress slated for July, 2018, to vote massively for him, as he had become undoubtedly, a unifying force in the party and “my track record is there for all to see”.

Mr Blay called on his supporters to campaign with tolerance reminding them that there was the need to preserve the unity existing in the party.

He also used the occasion to commend the media for their work, and assured that he would lead an executive of the party that would respect the media and their rights when elected as chairman, saying, “lets march together in the best interest of the country,”.

Source: GNA