Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra begins May 14

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said that the ban on drumming and noise making in the metropolis would begin from May 14 to June 14, 2018.

It has therefore set guidelines in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

This was made known in a statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It said during the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimised to the barest limits possible.

“The religious bodies and the traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another,” the statement said.

It stated that the positioning of loud speakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned while roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during the period.

The statement said apart from an identifiable task force which consists of AMA personnel, the Police and representatives from the traditional authorities with tags should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

It mentioned the jurisdiction of the metropolis as northern boundary – boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region; western boundary – Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa); and eastern boundary – Osu.

The statement said residents in villages and towns under Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils were affected by the ban.

Source: GNA