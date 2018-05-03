Queen pleads presidential pardon for death row inmates 

Nana Wereko Afriyie, the Queen of Atronie, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality, on Tuesday pleaded for Presidential pardon for 10 young men from the community who are serving death sentences in prison.

They were convicted to death by a High Court in Sunyani in connection with the gruesome murder of the late Mr Anthony Yeboah Boateng, who was an Administrator of the Government Hospital at Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality of Brong-Ahafo Region.

Mr Boateng was murdered in cold blood by some youth at Atronie on the night of Easter Sunday, April 8, 2007, when he and his wife, together with a Catholic Nun were returning from the Regional Hospital in Sunyani to Goaso.

The deceased who was the Presiding Member of the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly was conveying the body of a dead relative from the Hospital to Goaso in his Audi saloon car when the youth, who had barricaded the main road in the town, mistook him to be a ritual murderer, stopped and killed him instantly.

Subsequently, the High Court Two presided over by Justice Godwin Gabor found them guilty of conspiracy to murder and causing harm, and gave death sentences in 2010.

But, Nana Afriyie said it had been established in the community that most of the convicts were innocent and “victims of circumstances” who did not play any role in the murder of the deceased and thus needed clemency.

The Queen made the plea when Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive interacted with the Chiefs and people of Atronie, as part of her familiarisation visit to the various communities in the Municipality.

In a flimsy voice and shedding tears, Nana Afriyie appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order a review of the trial heard.

Touched by her plea, Mrs. Richardson said though the trial was heard by a competent Court of jurisdiction, she would relay the information to the appropriate institutions.

She said it required peace and tranquillity for development to thrive, and advised the people to help the government to jealously preserve the prevailing peace in the country.

Whilst assuring the people of equitable distribution of development projects in the communities, Mrs. Richardson urged them to pay their taxes and property rates regularly to enable the assembly to generate the required funds needed for development.

Source: GNA