About 90% of bad roads in Ashanti to be fixed – Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has announced plans for massive improvement of roads in the region, saying, about 90 per cent of roads classified as bad would be fixed.

These had been awarded on contract and construction works had already started on some of them.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, he underlined the determination of the government to make better the road network to boost the economic activities of the people.

He mentioned roads running across Bantama, Oforikrom, Manhyia and Anloga-Junction, all in Kumasi, and that of Obuasi, Asante-Mampong and Kofiase among those to be first tackled.

The pain and nightmare of motorists and travellers would soon be over, he added.

The people were going to see remarkable improvement in the current state of affairs by the close of the year.

The works to be undertaken would involve asphalt concrete, filling of potholes, road shoulder repairs, re-ceiling and line markings.

Mr. Osei Mensah said some of the roads would be built into dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion.

He called for the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executive to closely monitor every stage of the construction works to ensure that the contractors did the right things – to achieve value for money.

Source: GNA