President Akufo-Addo has finished NDC with NABCO – Deputy Minister

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has stated that panic is compelling the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to run down the just launched Nation Builders Corps (NABCO)

“President Akufo-Addo is by all standards a genius and a creative thinker and NABCO is one of his masterstrokes that he has used to finish the NDC in advance, the NDC knows that by this programme, which is engaging a hundred thousand graduates to be trained and deployed in both the private and public sectors.

“The President is showing Ghanaians that jobs can indeed be created, unlike the NDC made all of us believe in their eight years in power, their response therefore is to attempt to run down the programme.” Mr. Ahenkorah said.

Mr Ahenkorah who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, asked for the name of the horse the NDC were sitting and looking down at NABCO?

The Tema West MP said the NDC failed miserably in that endeavour because the programme was a total hit with Ghanaians.

Immediately after President Akufo-Addo launched NABCO in Kumasi on Tuesday, thousands of Ghanaian unemployed graduates applied for placement on the programme.

Amidst the patronage, the opposition NDC which was in power for eight years between 2009 and 2016 has been criticizing the programme, claiming among others that the planned allocation of GH¢700 a month to patrons of the programme was inadequate inadequate and insulting.

“In the eight years that they were in power, they should point out the number of jobs that they created. Let them tell us what social intervention that they were able to come up with to confront unemployment in the country!”

Mr Ahenkorah dismissed the NDC claims that NABCO was nothing but a duplication of the already existing national youth employment programme, pointing out that unlike the youth employment programme which focused on youth who had not yet attained tertiary education, NABCO was specifically for graduates.

He pointed out that the seven modules under the programme including; Heal Ghana, Teach Ghana and Feed Ghana which were platforms to contribute to health delivery, education and agriculture, were strategic and could have only been developed by an intelligent and visionary leader like President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Ahenkorah added that there were three exit conduits that would ensure that beneficiaries transition into permanent employment after they had gone through the programme, some of the participants would be employed by government agencies, others by programe implementation partners in the private sector and others, into entrepreneurial set ups.

“The programme is comprehensive and well thought through, NDC as usual see that, just like Free SHS has won the hearts of at least 90,000 for the NPP in its first year of implementation alone, NABCO too has endeared the NPP to the people.

“The NDC is therefore panicking and trying to tear down the programme because they know it is President Akufo-Addo’s stroke of genius that has collapsed the NDC in advance.”

Source: GNA