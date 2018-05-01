NCCE challenges elite to fight corruption

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged well-informed people in society, duty-bearers and religious leaders to use their knowledge to help uproot corruption from society instead of exploiting the system to their advantage.

Mr Mohammed Abukari, Kumbungu District Director of NCCE, who made the call at separate fora on anti-corruption in the District, urged the citizenry to uphold positive values and shun corrupt lifestyles.

The fora were organized by the NCCE with support from the European Union to sensitize residents of the District on the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) with the aim to promote good governance in the country.

The ARAP spanned from March to May this year, and it is also to reduce corruption and improve accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

So far, the Kumbungu District Directorate of NCCE held public sensitization fora at various communities including Chanzegu, Kumbungu-Lunayilifong, Gamprisiya, Zamigu, Mamprisiya, Nayilifong, Gumo, Gbullung, Napagyili, Kpilo, Cheyohi and Kanfehiyili.

Youth and women groups, faith-based organizations, tailors, butchers and traders including staff of some public institutions were sensitized on the programme.

Mr Abukari emphasized that the key principles in fighting corruption were to ensure that the three ideals of good governance existed in a country; transparency, accountability and citizen’s participation, urging all to join the fight against corruption in the country.

He spoke about the negative effects of corruption on the economy and the citizenry, saying corruption brought about under-development, increased the poverty level of citizens and the country’s debt, as well as led to injustice in society.

Mr Abukari also explained the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan to the people, and the legal mandate of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, urging all to report corruption cases to the appropriate agencies for action.

He entreated all to change their attitudes towards protecting and preserving the environment by planting trees and adopting good sanitation practices to promote their socio-economic well-being.

Mr John Waalo, Deputy Northern Regional Director of NCCE, who also spoke during an engagement with youth at Cheshegu community, urged the youth to participate in decision making process by showing keen interest in monitoring projects in their communities to ensure accountability.

Members of the communities engaged were not happy about the level of corruption in the country, and pledged their support to fight it.

Source: GNA