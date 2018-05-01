Alcohol producers pledge to protect consumer safety

The Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and Importers (AAMI) and together the relevant bodies have pledged to work together to raise alcohol marketing and advertising standards to protect the health and safety of consumers.

They were determined to combine their effort to make sure that there was a new dawn of alcohol marketing and advertising in Ghana.

AAMI, the Health and Information Ministries, and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) publicly made the commitment at a day’s workshop held in Accra.

This was organized by AAMI in partnership with the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD).

Mr Joseph Adusei, Head of Regenerative Health and Nutrition Programme, on behalf of the Health, said responsible marketing practices could support public health goals to reduce alcohol-related harm.

“Producers must understand their responsibility to develop, produce, market and sell their products responsibly.

They must lead the change and I believe that there is great opportunity for the AAMI to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the rest of the industry aligns with responsible marketing and advertisement of alcohol.”

Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the information Minister, said it was refreshing, putting together the workshop to deepen the conversation on issues about alcohol marketing and advertising.

“Given the rapid evolution of the media in Ghana, it is an undeniable fact that there are growing concerns among various stakeholders and the public about alcohol advertising by some producers.”

Mr Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Vice Chairperson of the AAMI, said the Association was aware that there was a challenge that needed to be addressed and believed industry could play an important role to improve the current situation.

Producers, he added, had embraced robust standards as the way forward.

“By collaborating and partnering with government, enforcement agencies and civil society, we can play a key role in mitigating irresponsible alcohol marketing and advertising in the country.

We believe that governments, producers, and relevant stakeholders more than ever need to work together vigorously and collaborate to ensure compliance of marketing and advertising standards.”

Source: GNA