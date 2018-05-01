Home / General News /  Court dismisses injunction application against NADMO

An interim injunction filed by 133 directors of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) against the organisation following their transfers has been refused by an Accra High Court (Labour Division). 

The court ordered that the name of Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, the current Director General of NADMO who was joined to the suit be struck out.

It however ordered the directors to amend their writ within 14 days to reflect as 133 directors against NADMO. 

The directors had gone to court over their transfers by the organisation.

According to the directors the appointment of new district directors to replace them constituted an illegality.

They were therefore praying the court to reverse the transfer and reinstate them because they claim the action carried out by NADMO was illegal.

The plaintiffs filed a writ and an injunction application against NADMO seeking the reversal of their transfers.

Source: GNA

