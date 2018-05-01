Former President Mahama is unfair to NDC- Moshake

Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an executive member of the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned former President Mahama’s unity walks across the country.

“The walks are dividing the party members and not uniting as the organisers want us to believe.”

Speaking to Journalists in Accra on Monday, Mr Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, denounced the latest edition of the walks held in the Ashanti region as an ego trip by former President John Dramani Mahama and his minions.

“Mr Mahama and his camp have walked on the heads of everyone else again with this their so-called unity walk that has rather done nothing but disunited this party the more”.

He pointed out that the walks go contrary to the recommendations of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee which had been set up by the NDC to investigate its humiliating defeat in the 2016 election.

The Kumasi walk comes less than a week after Moshake had added his voice to calls within the party for the Unity Walks to be banned by the national leadership of the NDC.

He said those who wanted the walks banned pointed out that it had become a one-sided platform for projecting former President Mahama, who was lacing his boots to run for the flagbearership of the party again, to the neglect of other hopefuls.

“It is open knowledge that the four other Presidential hopefuls feel no sense of belonging in the unity walks at all, with some having come out to openly decry it.

“Somehow, we are supposed to believe that these walks are unity walks even though everyone else apart from Mr Mahama and his supporters feel good about them. Somehow, the organizers always allow only former President Mahama to address its gatherings at the end of the day,” Moshake said.

According to him, “JM is being very unfair to not only the four other Flagbearer hopefuls, but to members of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee whose recommendations envisioned a unification of the party rather than the divisiveness that the unity walks have bred.”

The Tema East NDC executive member reiterated his call on the party’s leadership to ban the walks, warning that serious disunity was being bred under the so-called unity walks.

He said members of the Mahama camp may think that what they are doing is helpful to the chances of former President Mahama returning to the Presidency, “but what is happening, the crowd pulling, is the same mistake that Mr Mahama got misled with during the 2016 campaigns.”

Mr Adjei therefore urged the former President to show leadership and stop his exclusive patronage of the walks.

Source: GNA