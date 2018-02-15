President leaves for governance conference in Nigeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday left Ghana for Abuja, Nigeria to attend a two-day International Conference on Transformative Governance in Africa.

The conference is being organised by the Kukah Centre, a Nigerian-based policy research institute and his attendance is at the behest of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Founder of the Centre.

President Akufo-Addo is billed to deliver the keynote address at the Conference, on the theme, “How to make Democracy work for Africa”, and was seen off by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Interior ministers, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Source: GNA