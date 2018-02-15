We will stop attacks on police

Deputy Commander of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah-Hinneh, Volta Regional Police Commander, has said the Police Administration was working to stop attacks on police officers on duty.

He said the safety and welfare of police personnel were key features of the Service’s “Transformational Agenda”, and that the Service was procuring protective gadgets and other safety tools to ensure effective policing in the country.

Nana Asomah-Hinneh, who was addressing a Commander’s Parade at the forecourt of the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho on Wednesday, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has promised to retool the Service, and that the effort would provide “enough impetus to reciprocate efforts of government towards bringing crime to its barest minimum”.

He commended police personnel in the region for helping maintain a low crime rate, but noted that lack of civility persisted in their engagements with the public, and therefore charged them to maintain positive relations with the public.

Nana Asomah-Hinneh appealed for robust vehicles in view of the difficult terrain of the region, and revealed that the Service was in the process of procuring some drones for aerial surveillance of hard to reach areas.

He said side arms and communication equipment for personnel would be increased and security cameras installed at strategic locations in the region to enhance policing.

Nana Asomah-Hinneh said narcotic drugs remained a challenge and that areas noted for the cultivation of cannabis had been marked for surveillance.

Source: GNA