The Auditor-General’s 2016 report audited some payment claims and found a good number of them to be repeat demands for payments that have already been made for work done.

The Audit Service therefore rejected a total of GH¢5.479 billion out of the liabilities of GH¢11.279 billion submitted by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the Finance Ministry for payment.

Download the full report here.