VRA disassociates itself from statement made by Energy Workers Association

“Our attention has been drawn to a news item on Joy News, an Accra based television station, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, of a group of persons claiming to be members of a splinter group of VRA employees called Energy Workers Association (EWA).

The group, among other things, threatened to escalate their industrial action to include disruption of power supply to the country, if their demands are not met.

The Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) completely disassociates itself from the comments made by this group on any media platform.

We also state categorically that the group does not have the mandate to speak on behalf of the Authority in relation to its operations.

Management has, therefore, taken a very serious view of the incident and is investigating the circumstances that led to this occurrence.

Finally, we wish to assure all stakeholders that the Authority will continue to use dialogue to resolve the issues and provide a safe and conducive work environment in all our operational areas, to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply to the nation.”

Source: GNA