African Union denies China spying story

The African Union (AU) has denied categorically a news story saying the Chinese government was spying on it with spyware planted in its headquarters.

A French publication, Le Monde quoting unnamed sources published a story saying China was spying on the continental body.

The Chairman of the AU, Moussa Faki Mahamat has told journalists in the Chinese capital Beijing that the story was false, and emphasised on the importance of China Africa relations.

Last month Le Monde reported that the China built and donated $200 million AU building in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa was rigged with microphones and other spyware that directly transferred data to Chinese servers in Beijing for five years before they were discovered and removed.

The Chinese Foreign Minister who was with Mahamat when he spoke to reporters insinuated that the building is a symbol of China, Africa friendship and no person or force can tarnish it.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi