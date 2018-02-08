Government to train 3,000 under Entrepreneurship Programme to be employed by ECOBANK – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, said Government has recruited 3,000 unemployed persons under the Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Programme for skill training.

He said the programme was launched at the Accra Digital Centre by Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Senior Minister on Thursday, February 8, with the beneficiaries undergoing a three-month training with government bearing all the expenses of training.



President Akufo-Addo, who made this known when he delivered the State of the Nation Address to Parliament in Accra, said the programme would be undertaken at 10 regional training centres.



He said ECOBANK had offered to engage all the 3,000 persons after the training.



President Akufo-Addo said the government was creating the necessary foundation for the creation of jobs because it was the most urgent challenge facing the government and the nation.



He said job creation had been at the top of his agenda and was determined to guarantee the future of the young men and women of the country.



The President said it had put structures in place to support small and medium scale enterprises and budding entrepreneurs through the challenging start-up years for better prospect of jobs.



“The number of young men and women, who cannot find jobs is staggering and a threat to our national security,” he noted.



In that regard, he said, every major policy the government had implemented in the past year had been essentially about the youth and would continue to equip the youth with the skills to enable them to be productive.



The President said he had established the “Nation’s Builders Corps” to employ 100,000 youth this year, to assist in public sector delivery in the areas of health, education, agriculture, sanitation, and revenue collection.



He said key stakeholders had held series of meetings on that policy and modules had been designed in each of the designated areas, adding that, details of the programme are being fine-tuned and would take off next month.



Touching on the labour front, he said government had transferred GH¢3.1 billion to the Tier Two Pension Funds into the custodian accounts of the pension schemes of the labour unions to guarantee industrial peace.



The State of the Nation Address is in compliance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which required the President of the Nation to deliver the address at the beginning of Parliament annually.

Source: GNA