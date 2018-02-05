Court orders arrest of DKM founder and 4 others for defrauding

The Sunyani Magistrate Court “A” has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Martin K. Delleh, Chief Executive Officer of DKM Diamond Micro Finance and four others for defrauding over 5000 people of billions of Ghana Cedis at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Suspects are to appear before the Court presided by Mr. Jojo Amoah Hagan on the 21st February 2018 on a charges of “defrauding by false pretenses”.

The other four are Aziz Abdalla Achulowor, Amadu Ibrahim, Richard Zawi and Juliana K. Delleh all executive members of Care for Humanity Fun Club International, based in New Jersey in the United States of America but with a branch at Nkoranza.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector John Amaning Kwakye, told the court that complainants in the case were clients of Care for Humanity, a micro finance company.

He said in 2015, the accused made false representations on radio stations at Nkoranza that they were operating a micro finance business that yielded 60 per cent interest on cash deposits for a period of two months.

The prosecution said accused misrepresentations attracted over 5000 people including the complainants and each deposited various sums of monies ranging between GH¢500.00 and GH¢500,000.00 with the company.

He said after the maturity of the investments, the accused failed to pay the principal sums and the corresponding interest to the complainants.

The prosecution said when complainants visited the company’s offices at Nkoranza they observed that the offices had been closed down and none of the workers were present.

He said complainants then reported the matter to the Police and after investigations suspects were charged with the offence to appear before the Court.

DKM Diamond Micro Finance is a defunct micro finance company.

It would be recalled that in 2015 the Bank of Ghana (BoG) suspended the operations of the above two companies (DKM and Care for Humanity) and some others for flouting the rules governing the operations of micro-finance business in the country.

The action revealed loss of cash deposits by thousands of Ghanaians who had invested in those companies.

Source: GNA