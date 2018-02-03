Police arrests 27 applicants on forged information and fake documents

Twenty-seven applicants have been arrested by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command for presenting forged information and fake documents in this year’s Police recruitment process.

Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in an interview with the media on Friday in Sunyani stated that they were seven males and 20 females.

He said suspects who were currently on Police enquiry bail were from Techiman, Nkoranza, Sampa, Dormaa-Ahenkro and Nsoatre in the region, adding that the highest number of suspects were from Techiman

Chief Inspector Oppong said suspects had been asked to report frequently to the regional Police headquarters to assist Police in their investigations, adding that more of such people might be arrested in the course of the exercise.

He said before the commencement of the exercise, the Police warned people with fake documents through the various radio stations not to apply but they ignored the warnings and were therefore going to face the full rigours of the law.

He mentioned forging of dates on fake birth certificates and tempering with academic results as the major offences by the suspects.

He explained that upon the arrest of 11 people on Monday, January 29, 2018, those with fake documents who were among the number scheduled for the next day did not turn up because they would have also been arrested.

The PRO said that had contributed to the drop of 2300 number assigned for each day to 900 on the fourth day.

He said a total of 8,444 applications were received and by Sunday, February 4 those who qualified for the aptitude test would write an examination before qualification to the stage of health screening and medical examination.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police suspected there was a particular person behind that act of forgery since all suspects had similar documents which seemed to have been laminated to outwit the officials and the Police was investigating to arrest the one who was assisting the applicants in filling their forms with forge documents.

He appealed to the general public to volunteer information about the people behind such crimes to the Police for their apprehension adding that suspects would be arraigned before court after investigations on charges of forging of official documents.

Source: GNA