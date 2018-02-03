Minister calls on Chiefs to resolve chieftaincy disputes

Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on the Region’s House of Chiefs to make greater efforts to ensure that chieftaincy disputes are resolved.

He urged them to adopt measures to forestall potential disputes in all chieftaincy matters especially vacant skins or seats, and noted that such disputes had consequences on the security and development of the region.

“The disputes get compounded and complicated when acting chiefs or regents arrogate to themselves powers to enskin divisional and sub-chiefs, such actions are obviously beyond their powers and need to be restrained by this House,” he said.

Mr Bukari who was speaking at the first General Meeting of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs for 2018 held in Bolgatanga, said the chieftaincy institution remained “a very noble and respected one across the world.”

He said the 1992 Constitution of Ghana established among other related structures, both National and Regional Houses of Chiefs in recognition of the important role of the chieftaincy institution, and added that chiefs were embodiments of the spirit and culture of the people, as they constituted the custodians of tradition.

Mr Bukari stated that government was committed to the welfare of Chiefs, and referred to the “unprecedented increase” in their allowances by 100 percent, and said “government is also working with the National House of Chiefs to elevate more divisional chiefs to paramountcy status following the request across the country.”

The Minister reiterated an earlier call made by the Presidency on the acquisition of lands for public infrastructure, and appealed to the chiefs to engage landowners in their role in facilitating development, “your efforts will greatly help in changing their mind-sets to the fact that there are more benefits for an entire community and the region when they willingly release land for public projects,” he said.

Naba Olando Ayamga Awini III, President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, in a speech read on his behalf, said the House had a number of Chieftaincy cases pending and stressed that “the Judicial Committee has not been able to sit on these cases due to lack of funds and it is obvious that delays in settling chieftaincy disputes have security implications.”

He commended the Regional Minister, who is the head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Chiefs and elders of various Traditional Areas, the Regional Police Commander and other security agencies for their vigilance in maintaining the peace in the region.

According to Naba Awini, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Naaga Traditional Area, government’s flagship programme, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ had yielded positive results despite the invasion of the fall army worm during the first half of last year.

He appealed to government to make available farm inputs for the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme early enough for farmers in the region to start farming activities as soon as the rains set in as the rainfall pattern in the area was unpredictable.

The House further appealed to government to fast track the road construction works in the region especially the road linking Pulmako, Bawku and Bolgatanga which had come to a standstill.

Source: GNA