Government urged to create database on labour

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, a think tank, has urged government to initiate steps to create a database on labour and employment issues as it would be useful for policy planning and project implementation.

It said relevant institutions such as Labour Department at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Ghana Statistical Service should be resourced to undertake this project.

Ms Barbara Andoh, Research Associate at IMANI Centre for Policy and Education made the call in Tamale when she presented a report by IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, which assessed the government’s first year in office in relation to its 2016 manifesto promises.

Ms Andoh said there was the need to audit the numerous government interventions targeted at creating employment to identify challenges and find practical solutions to them.

She said government must consolidate the existing employment modules under one or two umbrellas to ensure accountability, easy monitory and savings.

Ms Andoh said government must hasten on the implementation of the national identification scheme to enhance revenue mobilisation and provide reliable data base for decision making.

Source: GNA