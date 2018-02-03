Ethiopian Airlines Graduates African Aircraft Maintenance Technicians

Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA), has graduated 14 aircraft technicians from Nigerian, Tanzania and Cote D’Ivoire.

A statement issued by Mrs. Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said they successfully completed classroom and on-the-job training on the Q-400 and B737 aircraft for a period ranging between one to six months.

Mr Solomon Debebe, Managing Director, EAA, speaking at the graduation ceremony said, “As part of our pan-African Airline, the aviation academy needs to build skilled man power in the African continent.”

He said the trainees were models for this objective and “we also believe that the training they attended will be contributing positively towards their performances as they return home.”

The trainees extended their gratitude to the Academy for the professional service rendered to them and also pointed out that their stay at the Academy was fruitful, warm and very educating.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy expects to receive more trainees from these countries and others in Africa in the months to come.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is the largest and the most modern aviation academy in Africa, a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member.

Source: GNA