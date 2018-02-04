Curfew hours on Alavanyo and Nkonya renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Sunday, February 4, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It urged the people to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace in the area.

The statement reminded them of the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that any person found with arms and ammunitions would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA